Arnold “Roger” Wells

Roger Wells was called home on Tuesday, February 2, 2022, to his loving Heavenly Father. He was born on January 31, 1943, in Brigham City, Utah, to Clive and Mary Burden Wells.

He attended Willard Elementary School and graduated from Box Elder High School.

Roger married Carol Jensen on June 20, 1964.

He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Roger worked at Hill Air Force Base and operated a farm in Willard. He volunteered on the Willard City Council for 10 years and was a board member of Willard Water Company.

He enjoyed woodworking, working on the farm, and tinkering around his shop.

Roger loved to be helpful to others. He was a hard worker with a big heart.

The family would like to give a special thanks to neighbors, Willard Fire Department First Responders, and McKay Dee Hospital ICU.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Carol; son: Troy Rees; siblings: Dorothy (Dell) Archibald, Deola (Myron) Stevenson, Darrell Wells, and Dean Wells.

Roger is survived by Karen Rees, Roger’s love of 25 years and by his children: Bradley (Jenafer) Wells, Timothy (Melony) Wells, Michelle (Todd) Moyes; sisters-in-law: Saundra Wells and Carolyn Wells and 7 grandkids and 8 great-grandkids.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, Utah.

A viewing will be held prior to the service from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. also at the Mortuary.

Interment will be in the Willard Cemetery.

Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.myers-mortuary.com