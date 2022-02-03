Daniel M. Jarvis

March 24, 1943 – January 28, 2022 (age 78)

Daniel “Dan” M. Jarvis passed away Friday, January 28, 2022. He was born March 24,1943, in McArthur, Ohio, to Cora E. Jarvis. He was raised on the family farm by his grandparents, Fred and Laura Jarvis. It was there he developed his strong work ethic, raising and showing dairy cows and tending to the farm. He graduated from McArthur High School in 1962. After graduation, Dan joined the United States Air Force. Following his time the Air Force, he began work in construction, relocating to Illinois. He married Carol Ann Koch on October 8, 1967. They resided in Utica, Illinois for 13 years. Dan took a job at Nucor Steel in Plymouth and they relocated to Logan in 1981. He retired from Nucor in 2007. Dan was an avid outdoorsman and a supporter of Ducks Unlimited. He spent his free time hunting and fishing. He was a skilled trap shooter. He enjoyed helping neighbors and friends whenever he could.

He is survived by Carol, his wife of 54 years, and daughter, Dana (Travis) Peterson, of Jacksonville, Florida. Dan was especially proud of his three grandchildren, Emily, Jake, and Luke.

Dan requested that there be no services. Dan’s family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Care and Tender Care Home Health and Hospice for their kindness and service in keeping Dan’s last months safe and comfortable.