Douglas Kent Tanner, age 78, returned to his heavenly home on Friday, January 28, 2022 after unexpected health complications.

Doug was born on November 6, 1943 in Ogden, Utah to Delbert E. Tanner and Mary Ella Betteridge Tanner. He grew up in Grouse Creek, Utah and graduated from Bountiful High School in 1961, then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Buenos Aires, Argentina. While in Argentina, he learned to speak Spanish, a language he continued to use and practice throughout his life. He briefly attended Brigham Young University before being drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War, where he attained the rank of sergeant and received a Bronze Star Medal.

After his military service, Doug married the love of his life, Kathleen Mecham Tanner, on January 11, 1969. He adopted Kathy’s two daughters, Donna and DeAnn, and the couple had seven more children together. Doug and Kathy loved one another deeply and were rarely apart. They exemplified a healthy, beautiful marriage with their respect and dedication to one another. Doug was also a devoted father who taught his children the value of hard work and the importance of family through his own actions.

Doug was a skilled rancher who loved nothing more than to be on one of his favorite horses working cattle, and he was able to use his talents to provide for his family throughout his life. He managed several ranches in southeastern Idaho and northwestern Utah. After retiring from ranching, he and Kathy moved to Malta, Idaho, where he worked various part-time jobs that allowed him to continue interacting with others and contributing to the community. Doug and Kathy also resided in Albion and Burley, Idaho before settling in Holbrook, Idaho for the remainder of their lives. Doug’s warmth and sense of humor helped him to befriend people wherever he went, and he left a lasting impact on those who knew him.

Doug was a bright light and a wonderful example to his friends and family. He always had a joke or a funny story to tell, and he seemed to know a little about everything. He was a captivating speaker and spoke at many events. He enjoyed being the MC at the Grouse Creek 4th of July program and an announcer at the rodeo. His life experiences gave him boundless wisdom to share, and he would often go out of his way to help others. No one could have a conversation with Doug and not feel better for it. He was always very proud of his posterity and left behind a great legacy. He is loved and missed by those who knew him, but the profound influence he has had on our lives will forever be a blessing.

He has been reunited with many loved ones who have gone before. Among them are his parents, Delbert E. Tanner and Mary Ella Betteridge Tanner; his beloved wife Kathleen Mecham Tanner; two of his daughters, Trisha Ann Tanner and DeAnn Tanner Petersen; his siblings Merlin (Kenna) Tanner, Keith Tanner, Gordon (Joann) Tanner, and William Tanner; his parents-in-law Max V. Tanner and Melissa V. Montgomery; a son-in-law, Brogan Kendall; and a brother-in-law, Robert Taylor.

He is survived by his children Donna (Dwight) Jenkins, Amy Austin, Angie (Frank) Alvey, Toni (JR) Jones, Tami (Brogan) Kendall, Tom (Kristin) Tanner, and Tallia (Dixon) Flint; his sister Carole (John) Taylor Olsen; his sisters-in-law Joyce Tanner and Mary Kay Tanner; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

We will celebrate Doug’s life by holding a viewing at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home in Tremonton, Utah on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

There will also be a viewing at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grouse Creek, Utah on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The funeral will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. The service will be live streamed and may be accessed below.

He will be laid to rest in the Grouse Creek cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.