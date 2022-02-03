Logan City School District approve elementary school boundary adjustments

LOGAN – The Logan City School District Board of Education approved to adjust the boundaries for the six elementary schools in the district which will take place during the summer and will be in effect for the 2022-2023 school year.

The boundary adjustment was approved with a unanimous vote during the school board meeting on Jan. 25. Board Members Kristie Cooley and Gregg Miller were not present at the meeting.

LCSD Superintendent Frank Schofield said the district wants to ensure maximizing the efficiency of physical resources, promote the safety of students and balance demographics of each school in the district.

Board Member Frank Stewart, who participated via Zoom, was concerned two board members were not present and asked if the board could do a closed session to go over the feedback received by patrons before the final vote on the adjustment.

Board Member Ann Geary expressed concerns about waiting on taking a vote since the next meeting is scheduled for Feb 7 and School Choice Permits are due on Feb 18.

“Anything we do about boundaries has to be done in an open meeting on February 8 and that would only give people a few days to put in their School Choice,” Geary said. “I feel like we owe it to our population to make a final decision and move forward.”

School Board President Larry Williams said that anytime there need to be a decision made, there would be tradeoffs.

“There’s no perfect solution to what we are facing here as a district,” Williams said. “As a board member, I feel I have an obligation to do what I think is best for all of our students and all of our neighborhoods within the district based on the information that is provided to me,”

The Board also approved the following administrative changes in the district:

Kandice Goodman will be the principal at Bridger Elementary

Jill Beer, assistant principal at Mount Logan Middle School, will be the principal at Hillcrest Elementary

Eric Markworth, an assistant principal at Logan High will be the District Office Administrator of Educator Licensing and Professional Development

Spencer Holmgren, principal of Hillcrest Elementary, will be the principal at Mount Logan Middle School

John Taggart, principal at Bridger Elementary, will be an assistant principal at Mount Logan Middle School

Paul Wagner, principal at Mount Logan Middle School, will be an assistant principal at Logan High School

April Davis, LCSD APPEL Specialist, will be an assistant principal at Logan High School.

Liz Dickenson, principal at Wilson Elementary will be the Director of Secondary Schools

While all other administrative appointments will take place July 1, Davis will assume her position at Logan High School due to the departure of LHS Assistant Principal Melissa Sirin to Canyon SD in February.

Schofield said he had confidence in all of the administrators in the district.

“I want to reiterate as I have before the pride I have in our administrators and how grateful I am to work with a group of principals who are able to use their skills to benefit students in a variety of settings,” Schofield said. “We don’t have administrators who can only work in an elementary setting or who can work in a secondary setting.”

School Choice Permits and applications to the Dual Language Immersion at Hillcrest Elementary are due by Feb. 18.

For more information on the School Choice, DLI program, bus travel, or to see the new school boundaries, parents can go to https://www.loganschools.org/boundary-plan#A.