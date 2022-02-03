June 25, 1943 – February 1, 2022 (age 78)

Paul Leslie Smith was born in Williamsburg, Pennsylvania to Paul I. and Marjorie M. Kensinger Smith on June 25, 1943. He passed away in Logan, Utah on February 1, 2022 from complications of a stroke.

He grew up in Williamsburg, Pennsylvania where he attended Williamsburg High School and graduated in 1961. He attended the University of Wisconsin, then transferred to Utah State University where he earned a BS in Fisheries and Wildlife. While at Utah State, he joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and remained a faithful member for the rest of his life. Soon after graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served as gunners mate third and received the Combat Action Medal and Navy Achievement Medal with Combat “V” for his work as a member of River Assault Squadron Nine while stationed in Vietnam. After serving four years in the Navy he served in the Army Reserves for 10 years.

He married Edith Noyes on July 31, 1968 in the Logan temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Before they divorced, they had four children, and even though there were often many miles between them, he called often and made a special effort to ride the train or make the long drive across the country to attend the major events in their lives.

Most of his career was spent working for the Idaho Fish and Game. He had a great love for the outdoors and hunting. He moved back to Pennsylvania in 1997 and spent a lot of time on his family’s property, “the woods.” He enjoyed many outdoor activities and participating in shotgun shoots with his dad. He appreciated all types of wildlife, especially watching the birds and animals in his yard, and also loved a good rerun of Andy Griffeth and Gunsmoke.

He is survived by his children, Jed (Geneice) Smith of Fielding, Utah, Shaley (Jay) Davis of Smithfield, Utah, Heather (Jason) Howell of Dayton, Idaho, Shannon (Michael) Lambert of Syracuse, Utah, twelve grandchildren, 2 great grandsons, his sister Rosanne (Frank) Spagnola of Williamsburg, Pennsylvania, his aunt, Della Grace Jacoby, Ohio, and many cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 5th, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 155 W. 400 N. in Smithfield, UT.

Viewing will be at 11 a.m. and the funeral will be held at noon. The services will be live streamed on Zoom, with the link available on the Sunsetvalleymortuary.com Obituary page.

Though he lived in the west for part of his life, he loved his home state of Pennsylvania and always longed to go back there. He will be laid to rest next to his parents in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Williamsburg.