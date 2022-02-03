Providence doctor’s conviction for child sex abuse overturned

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Court of Appeals has overturned the conviction of a Providence doctor who was found guilty of sexually abusing a child two years ago. The court ruled that Brevan Baugh, 44, was not fairly represented by his defense attorney, Greg Skordas.

December 5, 2020, a jury of four women and four men found Baugh guilty on one of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony. The split verdict was reached after more than eight hours of deliberation.

The jury’s decision came after two days of testimony. It included the then teenage victim, tearfully describing how Baugh allegedly made her touch him inappropriately on several occasions. The crimes occurred when she was between 9 or 10-years-old but wasn’t reported to law enforcement until 2018.

Baugh took the witness stand during the trial. He denied that he ever abused the girl.

In the Court of Appeals’ ruling, Judge David N. Mortensen wrote that during the trial’s closing arguments for the two felony counts, prosecutors referenced testimony of three instances of alleged abuse. But the state then told the jury that those two counts can be fulfilled with any two of those experiences.

Baugh’s appeal asserted that the jury was prejudiced. He claimed they were not instructed correctly that they were to unanimously agree as to which of the alleged incidences constituted each of the two charged crimes.

Judge Mortensen’s opinion agreed with Baugh. He wrote that it was entirely possible that some of the jurors convicted on count two based on the belief that the alleged abuse occurred during one particular instance, while other jurors convicted based on the belief that the abuse occurred during a different instance.

The court concluded that because defense counsel performed deficiently when they didn’t request that the jury receive proper unanimity instruction, and because that deficiency prejudiced Baugh’s defense, it undermined the court’s confidence in the trial’s outcome. The decision vacates Baugh’s conviction and remands it back to First District Court Judge, Angela Fonnesbeck.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Jacob Gordon, who prosecuted the trial against Baugh, said he planned on reviewing the case once the appellate court transferred it back. He will then have to decide whether to try the case again or dismiss it.

Baugh remains in the Utah State Prison. Once the case is transferred back to the trial court, he will likely be moved back to the Cache County Jail and appear before Judge Fonnesbeck.

