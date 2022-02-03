December 13, 1953 – February 2, 2022 (age 68)

Robert Franz Stokes, 68, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 10, 2022 in the Hyde Park Stake Center, 535 East 200 South in Hyde Park.

A viewing will be held prior to the services at the stake center from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

A complete obituary will appear here soon.

To view the service via Zoom, please click on the following:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89043510258?pwd=R2ROSkErak93VkN6KzRMODF4TGM1UT09

Passcode: 729706

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.