Ten more Utahns lose their lives to COVID-19

A member of the Salt Lake County Health Department COVID-19 testing staff performs a COVID-19 test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Since Wednesday 10 more Utahns died of COVID-19, adding to the 4,160 Utahns who have lost their lives since March, 2020. That total includes 205 from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 3,482 new positive cases of coronavirus Thursday, 203 of those in northern Utah.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 895,459 positive cases in Utah, 49,652 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. Since the outbreak began 1,905 in the Bear River Health District have been hospitalized.

The Thursday UDOH report indicates 787 Utahns are hospitalized with COVID, which is six more than on Wednesday. Among those currently hospitalized, 196 are in intensive care. The state’s larger hospitals report their ICUs are at over 96 percent capacity.

Since the pandemic began 31,682 Utahns have been hospitalized.

With 4,130 people vaccinated since Wednesday, the number of Utahns fully vaccinated stands at more than 1.95 million, 60 percent of the state’s population. More than 4.8 million vaccine doses have been administered.

UDOH reported that in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

With 9,015 Utahns tested since Wednesday 4.81 million people have been tested and over 8.95 million total tests have been administered the last 23 months. Total tests administered since Wednesday are 22,853.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,774 a day.

The latest seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 41.4 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 25.4 percent.

Idaho’s Thursday COVID summary indicates 4,453 coronavirus deaths and a new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 384,791 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 2,180 total positives in Franklin County, 879 in Bear Lake County and 753 in Oneida County.