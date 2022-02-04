2022 Legislature’s first nine bills signed into law

SALT LAKE CITY – Gov. Spencer Cox has signed into law the first nine bills approved by the 2022 general session of the 64th Utah Legislature.

Eight of those legislative proposals were routine base budget laws. The other was a fairly controversial proposal limiting the authority of Utah public schools to implement Test to Stay protocols.

“Eight appropriations subcommittees prepare base budgets for their assigned subject areas over the first couple of weeks of the (legislative) session,” according to state Sen. Chris Wilson (R-Logan). “This prevents the state from shutting down.

“Then, typically during the final week of the session, we pass what is known as the ‘Bill of Bills,’ which is the comprehensive budget bill that includes additional appropriations not included in the base budgets.”

The base budgets bills signed by Cox on Feb. 2 included House Bill 1 (for public education); H.B. 5 (for natural resources, agriculture and environmental quality activities); H.B. 6 (for executive offices and criminal justice); H.B. 7 (for social services); Senate Bill 1 (for higher education); S.B. 4 (for business, economic development and labor); S.B. 6 (for infrastructure and general government); and S.B. 7 (for the Utah National Guard, veterans affairs and the Legislature).

As chair of the Senate Infrastructure and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee, Chris Wilson was responsible for preparing S.B. 6.

“Reflective of its continuous AAA bond rating, Utah consistently considers both long-term and short-term impacts when budgeting for infrastructure,” the governor said in praise of the legislation. “We are grateful that the Legislature agreed to address authorized and outstanding bonds with one-time funds … to ensure that our children do not have to pay for what we want today.

“This excellent use of one-time funds demonstrates the fiscal responsibility and foresight that our federal partners lack.”

Cox also used the occasion of the Feb. 2 signing ceremony to defend his support of H.B. 183, In-Person Learning Amendments.

“In-person learning is critical to the development of our children and youth,” the governor explained. “Test to Stay is one element of a layered approach to offer in-person learning in safe manner (during the continuing coronavirus pandemic).

Under the so-called “Test to Stay” law, top state officials – including Cox, Senate President Stuart Adams (R-Layton) and House Speaker Brad Wilson (R-Kaysville) – will decide whether school districts can pivot to online learning when COVID-19 infection rates reach certain thresholds.

“The virus has been evolving and our response need to too … With this bill, we have clarified how schools transition to remote learning when significant illness threatens a school’s ability to safely continue in-person learning.

“(H.B. 183) clarifies that the state will implement Test to Stay when it is determined that it will be helpful in controlling the spread of COVID-19,” Cox added.