COWBOY POETRY: Oyster Fiasco

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

Country food ain’t fancy. Clarence liked simplicity. The most exotic food he’d ate

was chicken fricassee.

Clarence grew up in the country and was raised on meat and spuds. His appetite

was healthy. Country food was in his blood.

His good wife, Maxine, always fixed a mighty tasty meal with fresh food from the

garden, even more a country feel.

One night the telephone rang out. A voice came from the end. ‘Twas a dinner

invitation with a country/seafood blend.

The neighbor said, “Your brother and his wife are guests as well. So, the invite

was accepted to a dinner straight from h#&&!

Clarence finished milking cows. He’d skipped his lunch that day. He was dug out

to his toenails, maybe starving you could say.

The guests sat down to dinner. Clarence wondered of the smell. He was ‘bout to

wish that he was at another’s dinner bell.

The mashed potatoes and sweet corn were waiting there to eat. Then the host

brought deep fried oysters, to some a seafood treat.

But Clarence didn’t care to have an oyster for his meal. ‘Cuz oysters made him

nauseous, and his stomach rolled for real.

They passed around the oysters. Clarence tried to be polite. He placed two

oysters on his plate and took a tiny bite.

About that time the younger brother took a look his way. His brother saw that

Clarence was as green as fresh cut hay.

The younger brother kicked him, and he whispered what to do. “Pass ‘em

underneath the table. I’ll eat the rest for you.”

So, Clarence passed the oysters hidden by the table skirt, except the oyster that

he hid in his front pocket shirt.

No one seemed to notice ‘bout the oyster escapade. Or the right front greasy

pocket that the oily oyster made.

So, the moral of this story is, and everyone should know. Never swap a country

meal for an oyster fiasco!