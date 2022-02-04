COWBOY POETRY: Oyster Fiasco

Country food ain’t fancy. Clarence liked simplicity. The most exotic food he’d ate
was chicken fricassee.
Clarence grew up in the country and was raised on meat and spuds. His appetite
was healthy. Country food was in his blood.
His good wife, Maxine, always fixed a mighty tasty meal with fresh food from the
garden, even more a country feel.
One night the telephone rang out. A voice came from the end. ‘Twas a dinner
invitation with a country/seafood blend.
The neighbor said, “Your brother and his wife are guests as well. So, the invite
was accepted to a dinner straight from h#&&!
Clarence finished milking cows. He’d skipped his lunch that day. He was dug out
to his toenails, maybe starving you could say.
The guests sat down to dinner. Clarence wondered of the smell. He was ‘bout to
wish that he was at another’s dinner bell.
The mashed potatoes and sweet corn were waiting there to eat. Then the host
brought deep fried oysters, to some a seafood treat.
But Clarence didn’t care to have an oyster for his meal. ‘Cuz oysters made him
nauseous, and his stomach rolled for real.
They passed around the oysters. Clarence tried to be polite. He placed two
oysters on his plate and took a tiny bite.
About that time the younger brother took a look his way. His brother saw that
Clarence was as green as fresh cut hay.
The younger brother kicked him, and he whispered what to do. “Pass ‘em
underneath the table. I’ll eat the rest for you.”
So, Clarence passed the oysters hidden by the table skirt, except the oyster that
he hid in his front pocket shirt.
No one seemed to notice ‘bout the oyster escapade. Or the right front greasy
pocket that the oily oyster made.
So, the moral of this story is, and everyone should know. Never swap a country
meal for an oyster fiasco!