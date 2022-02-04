Logan Youth Shakespeare stages praiseworthy ‘Macbeth’

Members of the Logan Youth Shakespeare clown backstage in the Ellen Eccles Theatre.

LOGAN – It turns out that everybody should see the ongoing Logan Youth Shakespeare (LYS) production of Macbeth at the Bullen Center in downtown Logan.

That show provides valuable theatrical experience for its youthful performers and an educational experience for audience members that should be equally prized.

After all, who would believe that boys and girls as young as nine years old could memorize and perform the rhythm and poetry of William Shakespeare’s text of this bloody drama?

In most plays employing performers this young, they are employed primarily to provide a “cute” factor, especially in musical comedies. In this LYS production, they are often cast as messengers supplying critically important and detailed plot information.

Whatever the artistic merits of this LYS production (and they are considerable in some cases), performing Macbeth demands a level of dedication and commitment that we seldom demand of young people nowadays. Every moment these youngsters spend memorizing their lines, rehearsing and performing is time not spent with their eyes glued to cell phone screens.

That’s a very positive benefit in itself.

The LYS founder, Mary Jackson-Smith, explains that the cast of Macbeth did not audition for their roles. Instead, they were assigned characters “… according to their desire, ability and interest rather than age, gender or appearance.”

Their challenge is complicated by the fact that three different casts are assembled, with the same young performers playing different roles in each cast.

“Without auditions, cooperation replaces competition,” Jackson-Smith says. “A community of equals begins to form. In this unique environment, kids stop classifying one another by age or looks or grade. They begin to see their fellow actors as essential pieces of the puzzle they have decided to solve together.”

The dramatic puzzle they have assembled is praiseworthy overall. The production these young actors present is mostly articulate and hard-hitting. The climactic fight scenes are fast-paced and realistic.

Despite the LYS goal of ignoring age considerations, the older cast members inevitably tend to fill the more important roles in Macbeth and many of them shine brightly.

Productions of the Bard’s infamous Scottish play often rise and fall on the character of Lady Macbeth. She must be sinister when goading her husband to commit regicide and pathetic in later scenes when driven mad with guilt. Hannah Stevenson superbly fills both these requirements.

But there must also be an undertone of seduction in Lady Macbeth. Ms. Stevenson is tiny, almost elfin, in comparison to Quinn Howard as Macbeth. But there is never any question about who is in charge in their scenes together.

Delilah Thimmes spreads her talents between three standout roles. She memorably plays the doomed Lady Macduff, a doctor futilely trying to treat Lady Macbeth’s madness and an apparition providing a deceptive prediction.

Finally, Sami Sampson provides much-needed comedy relief as a drunken porter in Macbeth’s household.

Performances of Macbeth will continue in the Bullen Center on Main St. in Logan on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The curtain will go up at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Saturday’s performance will be a matinee at 2 p.m.

All patrons are required to wear face coverings during performances of Macbeth.