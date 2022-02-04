Officials credit Fire Sense campaign for fewer acres burned during wildfire season

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2018 file photo, firefighter Jose Corona sprays water as flames from the Camp Fire consume a home in Magalia, Calif. A massive new federal report warns that extreme weather disasters, like California’s wildfires and 2018’s hurricanes, are worsening in the United States. The White House report quietly issued Friday, Nov. 23 also frequently contradicts President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

LOGAN – Although Cache Valley didn’t experience the devastating wildfires the rest of Utah experienced, knowing what could happen and how to prepare for future fire catastrophes might be a good way to save property from being destroyed.

Despite the 2021 record drought there were fewer acres burned than in 2020, a report from Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Land said.

Last year there were 1,131 total wildfires that burned 63,792 acres in Utah. In 2020 there was a record number of 1,482 total wildfires that burned a total of 328,250 acres.

While the fires burned less acres, the men and women who fight the fires did not have much of break; they were sent to other states to battle wildfires elsewhere.

Kayli Yardley, a prevention specialist with Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands, said they were able to send crews to neighboring states to fight fires.

“When several states are being impacted by wildfire simultaneously, resources become slim,” she said. “Last year, Utah was fortunate enough to assist those states seeing extreme fire behavior by adding resources to their short-staffed and strained resources.”

The Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands, like most Utah residents, are hoping for a good snowpack this year to slow wildfires and water crops this year.

“I think everyone right now is holding their breath as far as what our snowpack will bring,” Yardley said. “The weather plays a crucial role in wildfires.”

If there is an increase in the snowpack or wet weather, it could result in more fuels being produced which could add more acres that could potentially catch fire.

“We may still be in a drought and there are still so many unknowns at this point,” she said. “I am hoping to see continued support with our Fire Sense campaign.”

The Fire Sense program was launched last year when the state of Utah joined with the Bureau of Land Management to launch the interagency fire prevention campaign. The campaign was created to encourage and inform people about how they can change behaviors to prevent wildfires in Utah.

“Utahns stepped up their game and helped decrease human-caused fires from 79 percent in 2020 to 51 percent in 2021,” Yardley said. ”We need to practice wildfire safety all year long. I believe that’s the key message.”

2021 fire year highlights include: