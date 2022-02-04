USU restructures Public Safety Department and announces new leadership

Utah State University Police Department

LOGAN — Utah State University is restructuring the schools Department of Public Safety in an effort to strengthen oversight and leadership. It is also creating a new position and reporting structure after the recent resignation of Police Chief Earl Morris, amid comments he made about sexual assaults to the football team last year.

In a press release, USU spokesperson Amanda DeRito explained that moving forward, the three main areas of USU Public Safety — police, emergency management and fire — will directly report to a new executive director. The executive director for public safety will oversee a new police chief, the director of emergency management and the fire marshal. A search for a new police chief will be announced soon. In the past, the executive director and police chief were combined into one position.

USU has also announced it will bring back two former employees with this change. Former leader of USU Public Safety Michael Kuehn will serve as the department’s executive director, effective Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Ellis Bruch, former director of emergency management, will also return to his previous position in mid-February.

USU President Noelle E. Cockett said, “This is a critical restructuring that will help us ensure USU campuses are safe and welcoming environments for learning and working.”

Kuehn served as the police chief and executive director for USU Public Safety from February 2017 to April 2019. Before his time at the university, Kuehn served for 25 years in the Utah Department of Public Safety. Kuehn worked in several divisions and positions within the department, including deputy commissioner of Public Safety and in nearly all levels with the Utah Highway Patrol, as a trooper, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and major.

Cockett said Kuehn is a trusted collaborative leader. Bringing him back will make the transition smoother. He will also assist in the hiring of a new police chief and continue to address sexual violence among the campus community.

Morris, the former police chief, resigned in December as the school investigated comments he made about sexual assaults to the football team earlier in the year. He quit a day after the school placed him on administrative leave pending confirmation of what administrators called, “reprehensible and unacceptable comments made to USU student-athletes.”

The Morris’ sudden resignation once again shined a light on sexual assaults on and around USU’s Logan campus. The attention grew in 2016 when multiple women came forward, describing how they were raped by former football player Torrey Green. He was later found guilty of raping six women and is serving a sentence of 26-years-to-life in prison.

Cockett is also pleased to welcome back Bruch, who was part of a key team of university leaders during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bruch worked at USU from August 2019 to November 2021.

will@cvradio.com