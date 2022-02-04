Utah State Courts launch expanded online access to court records

First District Courthouse, Logan

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns can now search public court records online more easily by accessing the Utah Court’s database.

Last year, the Utah Legislature passed HB249, expanding access to Xchange, the state’s online portal to public court records. Now, people can access court records by going to xchange.utcourts.gov and paying a $5 fee, which goes toward searches and documents.

State Court Administrator Ron Gordon said this will significantly enhance citizens ability to access court records. Their team has been working diligently over the past year to make this tool available to the public.

The database has previously been used by court staff, attorneys and court reports.

State Court Public Information Officer Tania Mashburn explained that members of the public can create an account or they can log in as a guest. A valid email address is required. A person will be charged $.20 for each search and $.50 for each document. Those fees will be deducted from the $5 charged up front. There is no limit on how many times a person can pay the $5 fee. Previously, users had to pay for a monthly subscription to Xchange.

