A multitude of services and programs offered for families over the last 40 years

File photo

LOGAN — The Family Place Utah is celebrating 40 years of serving families in northern Utah. On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, education director Jennifer Daly talked about the tremendous growth of their offerings over the years.

“When I first started here 17 years ago, we had two, maybe three programs. We had our ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’, we had Parenting, then we also had our home visiting. And when I was writing down my list today, we now have 13 different services back here in the education department (that) we provide. So it is constantly evolving and growing.”

Daly said they decide what to get funding for based on what’s needed and wanted in the community.

“One that has been really big lately, and a lot because…it was a big issue prior to COVID, (with) COVID we’re seeing it a lot more, that is for mental health. We have a program called Mental Health First Aid, that is a class where adults can come and they can learn about how to recognize signs of different mental health issues.”

She explained the class is kind of like ‘mental CPR’ to help individuals until they can receive professional help. A fairly new service offered by The Family Place is their Parent Place Podcast.

“Myself and one other co-worker, Hilary Anderson, we are the hosts of the Parents Place and we love doing it. We’re able to share those 20 minutes of just what can help you as a parent strengthen your family, try something new. We started it October of 2020, and we did it because of the pandemic, because we’re like ‘people can’t come to us, so how can we go to others?’”

Daly said the podcast has been well received and they have many different guests that come on. You can find information on subscribing to the Parents Place Podcast at TheFamilyPlaceUtah.org.