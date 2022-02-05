Aggies notch fifth win in a row by at least 15 points, 90-75, over UNLV

LOGAN, Utah — Forward Justin Bean and Utah State reigned in the Rebels 90 to 75 on Saturday afternoon in the Spectrum. Despite 33 points from UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton, the Aggies extended their conference-leading win streak to five.

On national television and with at least one NBA scout in attendance, Bean put together arguably his best performance of the season. He recorded his conference-leading 15th double-double of the season on 32 points and 10 rebounds. Bean tied his career-high in 3’s by knocking down five triples. He also shot a remarkable 73.3% from the field.

“Bean was unbelievable tonight. He hit five 3’s and that’s just a back-breaker for someone who will kill you down low as well,” guard Sean Bairstow said.

Playing against the conference’s leading scorer, Hamilton, Bean knew he had to lead the way offensively.

“I knew I had to be really aggressively offensively,” Bean said. “I just had to have that confidence in myself and knowing if I have an open look, that I’m going to take it and thankfully I got some to go down… When you see a few go in, the basket gets bigger. That’s what it felt like and my teammates, obviously, did a great job getting me the ball, finding me open looks.”

Forward Brandon Horvath and guards Steven Ashworth and Bairstow backed up Bean by each scoring in double-digits. Bairstow took advantage of mismatches to drive in the paint aggressively midway through the second half. He put up seven points in three minutes to start a 16-0 Aggie run.

“I feel like I’m a big guard. I have that mismatch a lot so if they’re not sending their double-team I feel comfortable scoring or drawing in and making the right play after that,” Bairstow said.

That 16-0 run separated the two squads and UNLV was never able to get the Aggies’ lead below 13 points the rest of the game.

Analytically, Utah State played phenomenally on offense. They shot a season-high 64% from the field, their best mark since shooting 65.1% at Fresno State in 2012. The Aggies also made 10 3’s for the fourth time in the last five games. They shot 45.5% from beyond the arc and only missed four triples compared to six makes in the first half. With 22 assists throughout the game, head coach Ryan Odom credited the Aggies’ ball movement with their scoring success.

“Offensively, the passing was tremendous. Our guys, anybody that was in the game, was looking for one another,” Odom said. “…it’s comforting as a coach, to coach a team where I rarely say, ‘man, that was a bad shot.’ That’s a tribute to them and their willingness and ability to search for a great shot every possession.

Another factor in the victory was the Aggies’ dominance in the paint. They outscored the Rebels in the paint by 16.

“It’s always a focus for us. We want to get inside the other team’s defense and make good decisions when we do get in there,” Odom said. “Some were on drives, some were on posts but some were on cuts. We had a good mix of all three there and certainly, that’s a focus for our team.”

In the first half, an Aggie win did not seem like it would come in a double-digit fashion. The teams were neck-and-neck throughout the half with neither squad leading by more than six points.

“It felt like we were just trading baskets for a while there in the first half, especially,” Bean said.

Utah State started the second half with a 7-0 run, but a Rebel run cut a nine-point Aggie lead down to one. Following that, Utah State forced three turnovers and capitalized on them with a 16-0 run. The run propelled the Aggies to a 17-point lead, 70 to 53, with seven minutes remaining. Utah State never led by less than double-digits the rest of the way.

Both Odom and Aggie players credited their fanbase for helping them get wins at the Spectrum with a solid homecourt advantage.

“There’s no such thing as an easy win in this conference, even at home. I thought our fans were huge all week. I just can’t thank them enough for coming in big time… Just really proud of them and grateful for them for helping us get that atmosphere going,” Bean said.

The Aggies’ win streak has come at a good time, putting them back into contention for the conference title. With other bubble teams falling in recent games, perhaps Utah State has a shot at an invitation to the NCAA tournament.

“We needed to win these games and we felt like we could. The key to it was our focus. Our team’s focus on each game and each preparation leading up to it. I thought our guys did a really nice job,” Odom said.

With the victory, the Aggies can celebrate having a winning record in conference play for the first time this season. Utah State improved to 15-9 and 6-5 in conference. The Aggies will visit three of the toughest venues in the Mountain West in their next four games starting in Laramie, Wyoming on Tuesday.

“Obviously, we know what’s on the other side of this, a really tough environment, but an even tougher team that we’ve got to play in Wyoming who’s playing great basketball right now. It will be exciting,” Odom said.