Idaho governor signs record $600M income tax cut

Idaho Gov. Brad Little, center, poses for photos with In Time Tec CEO Jeet Kumar, middle left, and Republican leaders from the House and Senate, and after he signed into law a $600 million tax cut, the biggest tax cut in the state's history, at software company In Time Tec in Meridian, Idaho, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)

MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law the biggest tax cut in the state’s history.

The Republican governor on Friday signed the $600 million cut that includes a one-time $350 million in rebates and $250 million in permanent income tax reductions going forward for people and businesses.

Backers say the tax cuts return money to the people who paid it. Opponents say the tax cuts mostly benefit the wealthy at the expense of essential government services.

The rebate includes 12% of state income taxes returned for filers during 2020, or $75 per taxpayer and dependent, whichever is greater.