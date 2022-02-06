A resource for veterans to transition more easily back to civilian life highlighted

An organization is taking a very unique approach to provide and connect veterans with resources. On a recent KVNU For the People program, 12th SMA (R) Jack L. Tilley said he founded the American Freedom Foundation to, among other things, try to ease the transition back to civilian life for veterans.

“Like I said, I stayed 36 years in the service and when I got out of the service it was just a culture shock. There’s a lot of veterans out there that really struggle about what are they going to do and how are they going to work and what’s the best way to get out there as far as transition out of the Army. So we’ve given (classes) and we have seminars, we all do all sorts of stuff about transition,” the sergeant major said.

Before he retired, he started taking concerts over to soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“When I retired, my good friend……(who) was the manager of some of the acts that went over there, I talked to him about ‘hey look, let’s see if we can’t do something for veterans.’ So we got together and we said let’s start doing concerts and so we did concerts for 10 years. We (were) lucky enough to give away, I think, probably about ($1.5 million) back to veterans.”

After that he said they connected with Purdue University to give another $13 or $14 million in scholarships out to veterans.

Following that they started doing hiring events to help veterans, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, so they decided to start a podcast called “Your Next Mission”.

If you would like more information or even to make a donation to the work they do, visit AmericanFreedomFoundation.org