August 22, 1941 – February 2, 2022 (age 80)
Andrew Lowell King passed away on February 2, 2022 from a fifteen year battle with COPD and heart arrhythmia. Lowdy was born August 22, 1941 to William (Bill) Lewis and Rosella Winberg King, in Logan, Utah. His childhood was spent helping the farmers of North Logan with bean patches, hay, and milking cows. Lowdy graduated from South Cache High in 1959, and then worked for three years building homes. He joined the Army Reserve. He spent the next 10 years as a floor coverings and Formica Contractor. After marriage to Nanette Tout in 1968, in the Logan LDS Temple, he became a farmer with his father-in-law.
As the farming evolved, Lowdy used his talents as a cabinet designer, excavating contractor,
commercial developer and, building contractor to start many successful businesses. He loved snowmobiling, hunting (from ducks to mountain lions), 4-wheeling, and fishing with many friends and family. Lowdy and Nanette spent their last ten winters convalescing in the warm Arizona sunshine.
He is survived by his wife, Nanette, his son Kevin (Jennifer), grandchildren Malachi Bailey (Jonathon), Baruch Judah (BJ) King, foster son, Todd Melton and foster daughter, Doreena P Nelson, his brothers; Val King, (Kathy) and Neil King, (Carolyn), Brothers-in-law Odell Nyman, Lyle Esplin and sister-in law Susan Tout Michener.
A viewing will be held at Nelson Funeral Home in Smithfield on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 6-8 pm.
A viewing will be held in the Smithfield 21st Ward Church, 340 E 300 S on Saturday, February 12, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm.
Interment will be in the Smithfield Cemetery.
The funeral service will be live streamed and can be accessed at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.