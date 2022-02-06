April 16, 1977 – February 1, 2022 (age 44)

Christi Anne Humphreys passed away unexpectedly at her home in Logan, Utah on February 1, 2022 at the age of 44. She was born in Victorville, California to Gary Vernon Earl and Pauline Lloyd Walker. She graduated from Cache High School then went on to study being a CNA at Bridgerland Applied Technology College. Where it got her into working at Sunshine Terrace for many years. She went on to work at Gossners for 10+ years.

She met her first love, Anthony Humphreys, as a teenager who she married and they had 3 children together. Caitlynn, Wyatt and Weston. Christi adored her family so very much. Her kids were her world.

She also loved getting dressed-up, doing her hair and makeup and getting out into the community. She was always the “life of the party”. Very outspoken, spunky and caring. The world was better with her in it.

Many years later she met the love of her life, Gary Eskelson, who she was with for 6 years. They enjoyed the outdoors together. Camping, hiking and 4-wheeling.

Christi survived by her mother Pauline Walker, father Gary (Julie) Earl, boyfriend Gary Eskelson, daughter Caitlynn Humphreys and child Karter Crockett, son Wyatt Humphreys, son Weston Humphreys. She is also survived by her siblings, nieces and nephews. Taffy (Garth) Lovell and children Rendan, Megan, Addison and Zachary. Patricia Earl and children Tyson, Kailey, Jordan, Coby, Whitley. Gary (Kim) Earl and children Michael, Jason, T.J., Alex, Shaun and Ethan. Becky (John) and children Emily, Aubrey and Sara. Jonathan (Claire) Earl and children Conner, Parker, Taylor and Saoirse. Peter Earl and Chris Earl. Along with many other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the White Pine Chapel, 753 South 100 East in Logan.

A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30 to 11:30 AM.

Interment at Hyde Park Cemetery.

Those who would like to attend virtually may use the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84084780765

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.