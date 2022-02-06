Deborah Kay Wood

Whether you were hanging out with Deb Wood on the golf course, hustling up a mountain, walking the golf course trail, playing Bunko, going on Razr rides with the “Dirty Girls”, swinging at an outdoor concert or just dressing up in your jammies for an all girl sleep-over one thing is certain. Deb was going to make sure that everyone had fun! Deb loved to dress up fancy in her western clothes and thoroughly enjoyed dressing silly for whatever occasion it might be. She loved hosting parties, listening to music and playing in her flower gardens. She always looked forward to Spring when she could fill her hanging baskets with the most gorgeous flowers! She made sure she was living life to the fullest and loved going on new adventures with her family and friends.

Deb always knew the perfect gift to buy for each and every friend and she had many. Everyone she knew looked forward to holidays where Deb would wrap up a bag or two of her delicious fresh baked sugar cookies. I can taste them now! Her adventures began in 1977 right after she graduated from Bear Lake High School and moved to Stanley, Idaho. It was then and there that she met the love of her life; Fluff Wood. They both worked in and around the Stanley area; Mystic Saddle Ranch, Busterback Ranch and a few other places before getting married on April 18, 1979. They continued living in Stanley and on August 11, 1981 they welcomed their beautiful daughter, Camas Marie into the world. They moved to Challis in 1992 so Camas could attend school. While Fluff worked at the mine Deb worked at various locations around town; Hecla, Round Valley Supply and American Adrenaline. She started working at Salmon River Electric in January 2004 and enjoyed working for them the last 18 years. She was also Fluff’s “sidekick” in their business; Sagebrush Silver. She loved going to shows where she showed off and helped sell Fluff’s amazing silver creations and made many more lifetime friends. Deb was born on August 31, 1959 to Richard Hunzeker and Marie Finlinson (Poulsen).

She is survived by her husband Fluff, daughter Camas Walker (Justin), grandson, Ridge and granddaughter, Addison. Father, Richard (Destiny) Hunzeker, mother, Marie Finlinson, her sister, Laura Widmer (Mike), brothers Ken Hunzeker and Philip (Toni) Hunzeker. She is also survived by her little dogs, Little Bit and Ruby and her cats, Reba and Dolly. And at least 5 thousand friends who will never ever forget her.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to HIAS (Heart of Idaho Animal Shelter) PO Box 175 Challis, Idaho 83226.

A celebration of life for Deb will be held this summer at the Challis Golf Course.

Graveside services to be held February 12, 2022 in Liberty, Idaho at 1:00 pm.

Prior to the graveside service, there will be a viewing held at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary in Montpelier from 11:00-12:30.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.