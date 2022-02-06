Frances Larson Byington

June 30, 1945 – February 02, 2022 (age 76)

Fran Byington, 76, passed away at the Coastal Carolina Hospital in Ridgeland, South Carolina on February 2, 2022, after a lingering illness.

Fran was born June 30th, 1945 in Burley, Idaho. She was the adopted daughter of Gaylord Larson and Lorna Larson. The family lived in Preston, Idaho where she grew up. She married Dennis Byington on February 4, 1977, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on October 10th, 1981.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, having served in many positions in many wards. She was also a member of The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers in Preston, Idaho and Sansbury Park, Utah.

Fran was adopted and found she had two biological sisters, Linda Stewart and Chris Siepert. Chris was able to fly out to South Carolina to meet her for the first time in August of 2020. They were able to celebrate Chris’s 74th and Fran’s 75th birthday!

She was survived by her husband, Dennis Byington, her four sons, Kerry (Jennifer) Byington, Kent (Amy) Byington, Jeff Byington, John (Tracy) Byington, her sister Chris (Blair) Siepert, 23 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Larson, her sister Linda Stewart, and granddaughter Carly Bishoff.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Franklin County Funeral home at 11:00 A.M. located at 56 S State Street Preston, Idaho with Bishop Dennis Jepsen conducting.

A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00-10:45 am at the Franklin County Funeral Home.

Interment will be at The Preston Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.