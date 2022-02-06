Jacob Mathis, 38, returned home to his loving Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Jake was born on September 23, 1983, in Brigham City, UT, to Michael G. Mathis and Andrea Child. He inherited his mom’s strawberry blonde hair, and as a kid, he sported thick glasses and a perpetual grin. Jake enjoyed a childhood surrounded by a big crew of siblings, cousins, and friends, riding their bikes around the neighborhood and playing games into the night.

Jake was a naturally talented student and athlete. He graduated near the top of his class at Box Elder High, where he played baseball, football, and wrestled. After high school, he received his master’s degree from Utah State University, and he went on to have a fulfilling career as a structural engineer at Boeing.

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Jake faithfully served a 2-year mission from 2002-2004 as a Spanish-speaking elder in the Washington, Spokane mission.

Jake was a big guy, and strong. He started power lifting in high school and kept it up as an adult, lifting in the garage he converted to a home gym.

Jake loved motorcycles and the outdoors and cherished the long motorcycle trips he took with his dad and older brother in the Pacific northwest. He also loved a challenge, and was known to do marathon solo rides on his bike that no sane person would undertake. He had big plans for big rides in the future, and he undoubtedly would have lassoed his dad and brother into joining the adventure.

Jake was a voracious reader, another way he stayed connected with his dad. They shared books and reading recommendations often.

Jake’s impressive intellect and physical strength were surpassed only by his largeness of spirit. His many friends knew him affectionately as “Beef,” a nickname shared by his grandfather. With his imposing stature and serious face, he was someone you might cross the street to avoid if you didn’t know better. But his appearance belied the thoughtful, warm-hearted, and generous person he was. Jake was a favorite among his 9 nieces and nephews, his aunts and uncles, his friends, his friends’ parents, his friends’ kids, and even people’s pets. He prioritized relationships and treated everyone with respect.

Jake was a private person, an expert at skillfully deflecting questions he didn’t want to answer with a joke or clever misdirection. He lived on his own terms and held his boundaries unapologetically. He had a tendency to be a contrarian, but always in the spirit of fun. He loved to keep people guessing.

He will be deeply, deeply missed.

Jake was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Roma Mathis and Jay and Florence Child, and his uncle, Emerson Child.

He is survived by his parents, his siblings, Ruth (Mike) Rogers, Caleb (Mandy) Mathis, Becky (Jeff) McClellan, and Angie (Kipp) Zerkle, and his nine nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City 23rd Ward, 620 N 300 E, Brigham City, Utah.

Viewings will be held the night before, on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, Utah, and prior to the service from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church house.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.