Jennifer H. Gibbons, age 50, of Burlington, WI, and formerly of Mesa, AZ, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Daughter of the late Alvin J. “Joe” Hartman and Hazel M. Washburn-Hartman, Jenny was born on August 3, 1971, in Albuquerque, NM. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jenny attended Brigham Young University in UT. On May 1, 1993, Jenny was united in marriage to Collin H. Gibbons in Albuquerque. One year later, Collin and Jenny sealed their holy union in the Logan, UT Temple. Jenny’s biggest dream in life was to be a mother. In 2008, her hopes and dreams came to fruition when she and Collin became parents, adopting their oldest daughter, Ella. In 2013, on National Adoption Day, the couple was blessed to add to their family by adopting their youngest daughter, Aunna. Each of Jenny’s beloved daughters came with unique needs and requirements. Struggling to meet these needs launched Jenny into her fierce advocacy for all who could not speak for themselves, especially children, and the parents who loved them.

Beginning shortly after their marriage, Jenny fulfilled another one of her dreams as she obtained her license and practiced massage therapy. She graduated from Utah College of Massage Therapy and practiced this for many years. Jenny further expressed her love for children and the parent-child bond by receiving her certification for infant massage. Jenny used this skill to help mothers bond to their new babies and was often invited to hospitals to work directly with new mothers. All of these skills provided her great joy and happiness as she was able to utilize her talents to bless others including those in chronic pain. Later, she used her unique gift and abilities as an instructor at Pima Medical Institute in Arizona, quickly becoming the lead instructor.

Jenny loved children deeply and dedicated her life to providing compassionate support, resources, and leadership for special needs children and their families. Jenny was a past board member of the Prader-Willi Syndrome Arizona Association, a member of the national board of directors for PWSA/USA, a board member of the Parental Advisory Committee and a parent advocate at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and worked for Raising Special Kids, mentoring and advocating for Arizona families. During her time in Arizona, Jenny was instrumental in creating mental health resources for children, passing legislation for universal changing tables, educating schools on Prader-Willi syndrome, and creating an effective IEP for children with PWS. In December 2020, the Gibbons family moved to WI. Jenny worked at Wisconsin Family Ties, a parent-run organization that works with families that include children with social, emotional, and behavioral challenges. She helped parents access special education and appropriate healthcare for their children.

Jenny’s membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was a cornerstone of her life. It gave her more opportunities to serve and touch the lives of others. Jenny was blessed to serve all ages of members of the church and maintain many of the relationships she formed through this service for years to come, especially with the youth and children that she was blessed to work with.

Jenny blessed the lives of so many as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, friend, and advocate. She freely used her talents and gifts to bless the lives of all those around her. Jenny had the unique ability to truly see others, knowing their needs, and finding or creating a way to make all within her circle feel seen, valued, and of great worth. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she has touched.

Jenny is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Collin H. Gibbons; beloved daughters, Ella and Aunna Gibbons; sisters, Val (Danny) Dudoich and Michelle (Chris) Zawadski; and brothers, Brent (Jen) Hartman and Andy Hartman. In death, Jenny is reunited with her parents, Joe and Hazel Hartman.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation will continue on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of funeral services at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, W4615 Potter Rd., Elkhorn, WI.

Interment and a brief graveside service to take place in Clarkston, UT at the Clarkston City Cemetery (700 North, 300 East, Clarkston, Utah) on February 12, 2022, at Noon with a gathering at the Clarkston, UT Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building (25 East 100 South, Clarkston Utah) after the internment.

In lieu of flowers, the Gibbons family has requested memorial donations to a care and college fund for Ella and Aunna. Checks can be made to Jenny Gibbons Memorial c/o Collin Gibbons. An online guest book is available at haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI is assisting the family.

