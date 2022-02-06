August 17, 1956 – February 5, 2022 (age 65)

Larry Cottle Maughan, 65, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at his home in Hyrum.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the White Pine Chapel, 753 South 100 East in Logan.

A visitation will be held prior to the services from 10:30 to 11:30 AM.

Burial will be in the Wellsville Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear here shortly.

To view the service via Zoom, please click on the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86322751472?pwd=VmVRT2tJbVB5alZQeEdlejZIUGZ1UT09

Passcode: 468663

