Leslie Owen Braker

May 9, 1969 – January 30, 2022 (age 52)



Owen Braker, 52 born on May 9th, 1969 in Malad, Idaho passed away January 30, 2022,unexpectedly from complications of surgery in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Owen best known as Tig, Big O, or Big Red graduated from Logan high school in 1987 where he showed us all one of his many talents as he was recognized as an all-state catcher in baseball with potential of going pro. His love for the outdoors is what took him to Alaska. He got to use his outstanding skills of fishing and hunting alongside his river buddies that were like family. While Owen was in Alaska he became a guide on a river that runs well over 100 miles and loved every moment of it. With being a guide it gave Owen a lot of pride and he was always out to share his knowledge of the outdoors with anyone eager and willing to listen.

In the time frame of 2015 Owen’s proudest achievement was being a Millwright for the overhaul of turbines on the Palisades Dam. Owen experienced many travels through his life and flew on every plane known to man, out of all of his many travels the place he claimed his favorite was Louisiana. Friends and family both describe Owen as a gentle giant but fierce when needed. It gives our family great peace knowing Owen is out on his favorite river fly fishing with his first hunting dog Zena, along with many others by his side. We know his mom is looking on with proud eyes as she always had done.

Owen is survived by his Father Leslie Owen (Reta) Braker; Step Sister Amber (Jared) Garner; Companion Kelly Radocy; Uncle Mark (JoLynn) John; Aunt Wendy John; And many cousins.

Owen is proceeded in death by his Mother Sandra K Braker, Grandparents Eldon (Merle) John; Jeane Jenkins John; Aunt Leslie Cavender; Uncle Mike John.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.