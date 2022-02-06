Max Loyd Crowson was born September 07, 1921, to Hugh Otis Crowson and Norma Roseline Lewis, Blackwell County, Oklahoma. At the age of 100, Max passed at the George E. Wahlen Veteran’s Home on February 3, 2022, in Ogden, Utah.

Max is preceded in death by his spouse, Elma Dodge (deceased October 15, 1999), son, Donald Leon Crowson, and grandson’s Dustin Crowson and Brandon Crowson.

Max is survived by a spouse, Marie Mecum, of Manti, Utah, son, Larry Max Crowson (Aurora Trujillo), of Brigham City, Utah, and daughter, Kiturah Lynn Crowson (Joseph Neppl), of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Grandchildren, William Crowson, Mandy Crowson (Hodgson), Anthony Crowson, Nichole Crowson, Tracy Crowson (Coffey), Angela Crowson (Burrell), Joshua Crowson, Kiturah Crowson (Rice), Alexandrah Neppl (Keenan), Samantha Neppl, Max Neppl, and Hailey Neppl. In addition, thirty-seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren survive Max.

Max graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1935. Max served in the Army-Air Corps at Las Vegas Army Airfield from 1939 to 1945 as an airplane maintenance technician. He was awarded the Victory Medal, American Theater Medal, and American Defense Medal. He graduated from Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and worked for American Airlines as an airplane mechanic inspector for 36 years in Tulsa. In Max’s younger days he enjoyed playing the bass fiddle, and guitar in a band and taking scouting troops on high adventures. Max was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He and his wife, Elma, were one of the founding members of the LDS church in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Later in life, Max taught himself to play the piano. In addition, he became certified in personal computer repair and automobile air-conditioning. After retirement, Max owned and operated an automobile mechanic shop with his son Donald in Oologah, Oklahoma.

Max will be remembered for his sense of humor, selfless acts of kindness towards his family, friends, and even strangers, love of reading, teaching, and lifelong learning. Max passed with his children by his side, surrounding him with love and adoration. Unfortunately, Max contracted COVID a couple of weeks before his death, and although he was cleared of symptoms, he never fully recovered. Max will be buried next to his sweetheart, Elma, at the Brigham City, Utah, Cemetery. Private family services will be held. Services entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Brigham City, Utah.

