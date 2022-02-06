It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rieta Layne Leatham on February 5, 2022, from many health complications. Daughter of Delbert and Ruth Pratt Layne. She was a sweet woman with a unique perspective. She loved talking with people and would make a new friend everywhere she went. She truly lived the motto “A stranger is just a friend you haven’t met.”

She grew up in Hyrum, Utah and graduated from South Cache High School.She married Bill Leatham in 1967, they later divorced but remained friends. As a girl she loved to play baseball with the boys and collected baseball cards. When she got older she started to collect porcelain dolls. She loved Elvis and country music. She spent her days going from place to place keeping up friendships. She loved stopping in at Angies each day for her cup of coffee and time talking with friends. Rieta is survived by her three children Del “Lynn” Leatham, Lisa (Jim) Reeder, Mark (Donna) Leatham, her sisters Thelma Layne, Deb Nelson, Darlene Myers, Delsa Gull and Vonda Layne, 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Delbert Layne and Ruth Pratt Layne and a sister Eva Gee. She loved her family and was always looking for treats for her grandchildren, especially Little Debbie’s snack cakes. Her friendliness and generosity touched many. She will be missed.

Services will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Viewing from 9:30 -10:30 am, funeral services 11:00-12:00 at the Cache Valley Mortuary 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park, UT 84318.

Interment at Hyrum City Cemetery to follow.. In lieu of flowers, have a cup of your favorite hot beverage at your local cafe and remember Rieta.