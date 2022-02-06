June 1, 1963 – February 6, 2022 (age 58)
Terri Italasano has returned home for a well deserved break and some quality time with her husband and soulmate. Terri was born June 1, 1963 to Kenneth and Karen (La Rac) Sessions. She was the youngest of four kids and stubborn from the start. She had plenty of health issues and obstacles throughout her whole life but she always surpassed everyone’s expectations.
She was an artist, cook and baker. She was always an animal lover. I’m pretty sure they knew she was a safe person. She saved ducks, cats, raised woodpeckers that fell out of a tree and plenty more local dogs always went to her house as a safe place until their owners could get them.
She was a kind neighbor she would hlep when she could and tried to take treats to others. She was a fierce and loving mother to three kids; McCall (Cherilyn) Challis (Kyle) and Cache. She had three grandchildren with one on the way whom she loved dearly. She is leaving behind lots of lives she has touched with her acts of kindness and over abundance of love she always carried. She will truly be missed.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday February 16, 2022 at the Bountiful cemetery at 1 p.m.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.