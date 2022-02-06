September 20, 1921 – February 1, 2022 (age 100)

Verlee Bond Shurtliff, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully with family by her side, on February 1st, 2022, at the age of 100. She is survived by her children Daleen Butikofer (Val), Janice Marie Van Blarcom (Jay, deceased), Tenessa Ann Gottlieb (Geoff), twelve grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

Verlee was preceded in death by her eternal companion Donovan William Shurtliff, her son Donovan Lewis Shurtliff, and siblings Engman, Dale, Twila, and Hal.

Verlee was born on September 20, 1921, in Kirtland, NM, to Karl Ervin Bond and May Walker Bond. After graduating from high school, she moved to Provo, UT to attend vocational school, where she met her future husband Donovan, who was a student Brigham Young University. Verlee and Donovan were married in the Salt Lake City Temple. Over the next 38 years, they lived in Shiprock and Farmington, NM, before finally settling in Logan, UT in the late ‘70s.

Verlee’s life was devoted to her family, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and helping others. In particular, she ministered to family members and close friends in need. She took great pleasure in her garden and her kitchen, and was regarded by all her knew her for her excellent culinary skills. She also had a passion for sewing, and was an excellent seamstress.

Verlee will always be remembered for her kindness, compassion for others, and capacity for love. A private family service will be held, followed by interment in the Logan Cemetery.

Verlee’s family send a heartfelt thank you to all who have shown her love and kindness, including family members, friends, IHC Hospice nurses Anna and Natalya, the Maple Springs skilled nursing staff, and the Foothill First Ward.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the LDS Humanitarian Fund.

Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com