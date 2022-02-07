5,504 new weekend COVID cases and 18 deaths

FILE PHOTO: a laboratory expert takes a covid-19 swab test

An average of 1,834 new COVID-19 cases a day were included in the Utah Health Department’s (UDOH) report of new coronavirus infections from the three-day weekend. Day-by-day there were 2,505 new cases Friday, 1,724 Saturday and 1,324 Sunday.

The weekend total of 5,504 is roughly half of last weekend’s total. It includes 81 cases from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Utah’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 2,611 a day.

Included in 18 new COVID deaths statewide are two northern Utah women between 65-84 years of age, one from Box Elder County who was hospitalized at the time of death and the other from Cache County who was not hospitalized. During the 23 months of the pandemic 4,191 Utahns have lost their lives to the virus, including 207 in northern Utah.

There have been almost 904,000 positive cases in Utah since the pandemic started.

As of Monday there are 709 Utah patients hospitalized with COVID-19 which is 73 fewer than Friday. The record for the most COVID hospitalizations, prior to January, was 606 in December, 2020.

There are currently 174 patients in intensive care units; over 85 percent of the ICU rooms in Utah’s larger hospitals are now occupied. The number of hospitalizations in Utah since the start of the pandemic is 31,985.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is 1.95 million which is over 60 percent of the state’s population. There were 5,736 people vaccinated statewide since Friday and over 4.8 million vaccine doses have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

Since Friday, 16,612 Utahns were tested, which means 4.8 million people have been tested and over nine million total tests have been administered the last 23 months.

The northern Utah case count has grown to 50,203.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 36.7 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 21.9 percent.

Idaho’s Monday COVID update indicates 4,479 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 391,067 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 2,189 total positive cases in Franklin County, 883 in Bear Lake County and 762 in Oneida County.