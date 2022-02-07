ERA advocates to lobby Legislature for ratification of amendment on Feb. 15

Members of the Utah Equal Rights Amendment Coalition will join women's rights activists nationwide on Feb. 15 by urging the Utah Legislature to ratify the ERA and the U.S. Congress to resolve the decades-old political controversy over the proposed 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

SALT LAKE CITY – The members of the Utah Equal Rights Amendment Coalition and their allies are slated to rally at the State Capitol here on Feb. 15 to lobby lawmakers to ratify a decades-old amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing women’s rights.

The Utah rally is part of a national effort to pressure Congress and the Biden administration for a final resolution of the simmering Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) issue.

Ironically, ERA advocates like Kelly Whited Jones of North Salt Lake insist that the ERA has already been ratified. But entrenched bureaucrats in Washington disagree, so the decades-old controversy is more likely to be resolved in appellate courts than in the court of public opinion.

As passed by Congress in 1971, the text of the proposed 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is unequivocal. It reads: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

Practically nobody disagrees with the principle of equal rights for women. In the 1970s and 1980s, often heated debates over the ERA in state legislatures were largely about potentially harmful unintended consequences if the amendment was ratified by the required three-quarters of U.S. states.

In recent open letters to statewide news media, Jones has argued the ERA would give women a needed edge in battling systemic gender bias, wage inequities, domestic violence, the infamous workplace glass ceiling and other social evils.

Few disagree with that logic, but constitutional hard-liners stubbornly cling to the argument that the deadline for the ratification of the ERA is long past.

U.S. Rep. Blake Moore (R-Utah) is among those hard-liners. Although Moore is withholding comment on the latest ERA developments, he was among Republicans who tried unsuccessfully to block passage of a 2021 House Resolution that would have repealed the congressionally mandated deadline for ERA ratification that expired four decades ago.

At that time, Moore justified his vote against House Joint Resolution 17 by saying that measure was an attempt to “ … overturn Article V (of the Constitution) and remove the right of Americans to participate in the amendment of the Constitution.”

That controversial resolution was approved by the full House by a vote of 222 to 204. Backers of the ERA extension, including President Joe Biden, hailed its passage as a bipartisan victory for women’s rights because four Republicans discarded party loyalty to join 218 Democrats in that majority. All 204 “nay” votes came from GOP representatives.

Unfortunately for women’s rights activists, the measure subsequently failed in the Senate and the ERA continued to languish.

The roots of the ERA movement date to the 1920s, when the proposed text of a constitutional amendment guaranteeing gender equality drafted by suffragettes Alice Paul and Crystal Eastman was introduced in Congress.

The measure was finally passed by the U.S. House and Senate five decades later and sent to state legislatures for consideration with a deadline of Mar. 22, 1979.

The ERA needed ratification by 38 states and had garnered the approval of 35 legislatures by 1977, when strong opposition led by activist Phyllis Schlafly gathered political momentum. Under conservative pressure, lawmakers in five states – Nebraska, Tennessee, Idaho, Kentucky and South Dakota – eventually voted to rescind their approval of the amendment.

In 1978, Congress passed a joint resolution extending the ERA ratification deadline to June 30, 1982, but no additional states ratified the amendment during that period.

The non-partisan House Office of Legal Counsel has previously delivered an opinion that the ERA is dead and would have to be reintroduced and debated in Congress before the process of its ratification could begin again.

But women’s advocacy groups insist that the ERA has already been ratified and have gone to court to push that argument.

Despite its long ago expired deadline, the Nevada legislature ratified the ERA in 2017 in a largely symbolic act of political theater. Illinois followed suit a year later, as did Virginia in January 2020.

Since they dispute the validity of five states rescinding their approval of the ERA, proponents of the measure now insist that the amendment has been ratified by 38 states.

When the U.S. Archivist denied feminist demands that the ERA be formally added to the Constitution due to the expired deadline, they appealed to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals. After their suit was dismissed there, the ERA activists appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear their case late in 2020.

Recent developments in the ERA controversy have included a lawsuit against U.S. Archivist David Ferriero for failing to add the ERA to the Constitution following Virginia’s ratification vote in 2020 (it failed); a lawsuit by Virginia, Nevada and Illinois against Ferriero (it failed); a new memorandum from the Office of Legal Counsel encouraging Congress to settle the issue; a Jan. 27 statement by Biden vaguely suggesting that Congress should settle the question; and new bills to revoke the deadline for ratification of the ERA introduced in both the House and Senate in January.

In the meantime, ERA supporters across the country are working hard to bring women’s rights to the forefront in national debate again.

“Until we have our own provision in the Constitution,” according to Christine Durham, a former justice of the Utah Supreme Court, “we will not be truly equal under the federal Constitution.

“There will be things said, and things that have already been said, about the implications of the Equal Rights Amendment … I hope that the same arguments that took down ratification all those years ago will be recognized as having no application to the world in which we live today.”

As co-chair of the Utah ERA Coalition, Jones was among the organizers of the upcoming ERA rally in Salt Lake City. A native Utahn, she is an educator and frequent fundraiser for social causes.

The rally in Salt Lake City is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. on the steps of the State Capitol on Feb. 15. Participants in that event are encouraged to wear green to show their solidarity on the ERA issue.