Full calendar over the next two months for Cache Republican Party

LOGAN — Cache Republican Caucus meetings will happen in exactly a month, on March 8th.

For those unfamiliar with what exactly a caucus is, it is a meeting held in every precinct or neighborhood where you will elect your neighbors to be Delegates who will represent your neighborhood precinct at Republican state and county conventions.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Cache County Republican Party chairman Chris Booth said, especially with redistricting, it’s important first to find out what precinct you are in.

“But due to redistricting, our county clerks office worked very hard. They had to redraw the precinct maps. And so all of that’s been updated, you go to the elections tab under the Cache County clerk’s website. You can go to the interactive map, there’s a link there that will open that up, type in your address and it will tell you, give you your precinct number,” explained Booth.

That’s just one event on a rather busy calendar. Following the Caucus meetings, will be the county nominating convention on March 26th.

But before all of that, is the annual Lincoln Day Dinner to be held February 19th from 5p.m. to 8p.m. at the USU Ballroom. The keynote speaker will be Lily Tang Williams, her topic is “My Two Cultural Revolutions.”

“And I just think it’s going to be phenomenal…it kind of sticks with our theme a little bit of, in an election year we try to steer away from politicians. So, it will get us something a little different because, no offense to our elected officials, people running for office, we hear enough from ya (laughs)”

You can get more information on all their events at Cache G.O.P.com.