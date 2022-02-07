Hyrum Library turning book fines into Cache Humane donations

HYRUM – Nobody likes fines for overdue library books – except perhaps a hungry dog or cat.

The Hyrum Library and Cache Humane Society are teaming up during the month of February to expunge overdue book fines in exchange for donations of pet supplies needed by shelter animals.

The idea isn’t a new one, according to Hyrum children’s librarian Ariel Ballard. Each year in February, the Hyrum Library donates the book fines collected to a worthy local charity.

“In 2021,” she explains, “we donated those funds to Little Lambs Foundation for Kids. This year, we’re trying to help Cache Humane.”

Ballard said that the library plans to give patrons with overdue fine balances credit for the retail value of any pet supplies they choose to donate throughout the month of February.

She admits, however, that the library doesn’t have a huge backlog of overdue fines.

“Most of our patrons with fine balances owe less than $20,” Ballard says. “But the library will also gratefully accept outright donations of pet supplies for the animal shelter.”

The “Wish List” on the Cache Humane website indicates that the shelter’s priority needs include dry cat and dog food; soft cat and dog treats; and cardboard scratching toys.

Other priorities are office paper, paper towels, AA batteries and Clorox wipes.

“Not all of those things immediately come to mind when thinking of an animal shelter,” says Stacey Frisk, director of the Cache Humane Society. “But those are just some of our everyday needs.”

The shelter’s other needs include janitorial and basic office supplies.

Under janitorial supplies, the shelter’s needs include 13-gallon and 30-gallon trash bags; disinfectant wipes with bleach; disposable gloves; hand towels; broom-length scrub brushes without swivel heads; and, empty spray bottles.

Needed office supplies include pens and pencils; Sharpies; highlighters; permanent and whiteboard markers; correction fluid; transparent tape; duct tape; and, standard-size staples.

Frisk adds that local residents can also the support Cache Humane Society by shopping on Amazon through the donation website at https://smile.amazon.com/gp/chpf/homepage/ref=smi_chpf_redirect/131-2963316-5741715?ie=UTF8&ein=51-0187825&ref_=smi_ext_ch_51-0187825_cl

“By using that website,” Frisk explains, “a portion of your purchase amount will be donated to help homeless pets at Cache Humane Society!”

The CHS shelter is located at 2370 West, 200 North in Logan.

The Hyrum City Library is located at 50 West Main Street in the city’s government complex.