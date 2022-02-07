Nominees announced for the Wellsville Justice Court vacancy

WELLSVILLE — The Cache County Nominating Commission has selected four nominees to fill a judicial vacancy in Wellsville. The position will replace Judge Terry Moore who resigned his position in May of 2021.

Utah State Courts spokesperson Tania Mashburn said the nominees include Judge Trevor Cook, Judge Matthew Funk, Judge Matthew Lorz and Judge Kevin Nelson. All four are presently serving as justice court judges in neighboring communities.

Judge Cook is a resident of Nibley and currently the justice court judge of Rich County Justice Court. He is a graduate of Texas Southern University and was appointed to the bench in 2012.

Judge Funk lives in Richmond and presently serves as the justice court judge of Richmond and Providence justice courts. He has been a judge since 2009 after previously graduating from Utah State University with a bachelor’s and master’s degree.

Judge Lorz serves as the justice court judge in North Logan and Hyde Park justice courts. He was appointed as a judge in 2019 and lives in North Logan. He is a graduate from Utah State University and received a Juris Doctorate from Florida Coastal School of Law in 2010.

Judge Kevin Nelson has been the justice court judge of the Mantua Justice court since 1992. He is a graduate of Weber State University and lives in Mantua.

Mashburn explained that a comment period will be held through February 14. A final candidate will then be selected by Wellsville Mayor, Thomas Bailey, within 30 days. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

will@cvradio.com