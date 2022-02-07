North Logan man sentenced to jail and probation for role in shooting last summer

Booking photo for Alonzo Pacheco Jr. (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 19-year-old North Logan man has been sentenced to one year in jail followed by probation for his involvement in a shooting last summer. Alonzo Pacheco Jr. asked a judge for mercy after the victim’s mother explained how the defendant and others tried to kill her son.

Pacheco was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to reduced charges of riot and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, both third-degree felonies.

On June 17, Logan City Police officers responded to the shooting of an 18-year-old male after a group fight involving several individuals including Pacheco. The victim was shot through the arm and the bullet grazed the side of his head.

During Monday’s sentencing, defense attorney Joseph Saxton said Pacheco took responsibility for his actions. He asked the court to consider a lesser sentence due to the age of the defendant.

The shooting victim’s mother told the court, the shooting has been a nightmare. She explained how Pacheco and the other individuals involved had attempted to cut her son’s throat, shot him and left him for dead. She said she was having a hard time trying to forgive the defendant.

Judge Spencer Walsh sentenced Pacheco to one year in jail, saying he hoped the defendant would recognize the seriousness of what he did.

January 3, Gabriel B. Sia, the gunman during the fight, was sentenced to one-to-15 years in prison.

January 24, Josue Alatorre, another one of the individuals involved, was sentenced to seven months in jail.

