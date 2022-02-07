Point in Time homeless count released

The Point in Time homeless count for the Bear River Association of Governments is showing a decrease in homelessness from last year.

LOGAN– This year’s homeless count results for Cache Valley and surrounding areas were released last week, and they revealed a decrease in unsheltered homelessness people.

Jess Lucero, a Utah State University social work professor and Point in Time count lead for the Bear River Association of Governments, reported her results last week.

“The high point was our count of unsheltered homeless people was lower than it’s been. We had 15 unsheltered homeless people and two of them were children,” she said. “We recorded more sheltered homeless at 106 individuals and of those 77 were sheltered in hotels 25 were kids outside of CAPSA and New Hope Shelters.”

The New Hope shelter in Box Elder County had 71 people in their transitional housing living on their own.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ordered the Point-in-Time (PIT) count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January across the country.

HUD provided guides, tools, webinars, and other resources related to Point-in-Time (PIT) count and Housing Inventory Count (HIC) to help volunteers prepare for and completing the reports.

Lucero said she employed some university students to help with the counting unsheltered homeless people.

“This year we had a record number of volunteers, 55 were students. They had a good learning experience and we had almost 50 community members also help this year,” she said.

HUD requires that Continuums of Care conduct an annual count of people experiencing homelessness who are sheltered in emergency shelter, transitional housing, and Safe Havens on a single night.

Things may be getting better for the homeless but if there are only a few that is too many.

“There is lot of work that has been underway the last year and a half with the motel vouchers and it has been successful, but we feel there are still cracks that some are falling through,” Lucero said. “Even if there are only 15 people unsheltered, those 15 people still need help.”

Before COVID there were a number of places that were open 24 hours and gave the homeless a place to go to and stay warm on really cold nights.

“Nicole Barnard works for BRAG and is pushing the promising idea of a warming shelter,” Lucero said. “What would a warming center look like on those 20 to 30 really cold nights a year when people need a place to stay.”

The professor said ultimately the solution is having more affordable housing in the community. Many of the homeless are looking for housing but it is too expensive. People trying to find housing can’t afford the rental rates in Cache Valley. Many are having a tough time with housing prices skyrocketing.

“Our faith-based community has been helping and other organizations have given funds to help,” Lucero said. “If not for their assistance we would be in rough shape.”

She is concerned about the community continuing to meet those needs.

HUD released their national 2021 Annual Homeless Assessment on Friday, Feb. 4 to Congress. The report found more than 236,000 people experiencing sheltered homelessness on a single night. The count was 8 percent less than the 2020 count.

“The findings of the 2021 AHA 1 report suggest that federal COVID-19 relief had positive impacts on sheltered homelessness,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “Yet we know that homelessness in America remains an urgent crisis. As long as people in this nation continue to lack affordable, secure housing, our work to put Housing First is not done.”