Reliving the old days of Cache Valley’s rail system

LOGAN — Rail used to be a big part of daily life in Cache Valley. That topic will be explored this Wednesday evening at 7p.m. at the next Cache Valley Historical Society meeting held at the Historic Courthouse (199 N. Main) in Logan.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Ted Hansen said he will conduct a power-point presentation entitled “The Birth and Death of the Utah – Idaho Central Railroad”.

“But I’m also going to touch a little bit on the Utah Northern which was really the first railroad into Cache Valley. It was a steam railroad where, the Utah-Idaho Central was a trolley system. And along the timeline of talking about those two railroads, we’ll bring about some historical events that people may be interested in hearing about,” he explained.

Hansen’s family history is intertwined with railroad history in the valley.

“When I grew up, my father worked for the Utah-Idaho Central Railroad, for 28 years. My uncle from Preston worked for them for about 30 years. So, in growing up my family was…it’s all railroad, we were encased in the railroad at that time. So back in about 1990, I decided before my father passed away, to start getting a little bit (of) information put together, at least on that railroad.”

The presentation is FREE and open to the public. Membership in the historical society is open to anyone interested in Cache Valley history.

Monthly meetings are held the second Wednesday of the month except for July and August. You can get more information at www.cachevalleyhistory.com.