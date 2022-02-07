Ridgeline teams remain atop Region 11 standings in last RPI poll of regular season

MILLVILLE – The final week of the regular season begins with both Ridgeline girls and boys basketball teams on top of Region 11 standings and highly ranked among all 4A schools. For other schools in Region 11, as has become typical at this point of the season, the RPI rankings do not necessarily match the region standings. For example, in girls basketball Mountain Crest has a 5-2 region record and is ranked #6 but they trail both Sky View (ranked #3) and Green Canyon (ranked #5) in 4A RPI who both have 4-3 region records. It’s a similar case for the boys’ teams, with Sky View still ranked above Green Canyon, despite the Wolves having a better record in region play.

The Logan boys team moved up two spots and Green Canyon’s boys team moved up one. All other rankings among boys and girls teams in Region 11 remained the same as last week.

The RPI rankings, released regularly by the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA), takes all games played into account when computing a team’s RPI. It is that ranking that ultimately determines how a team will be paired in the post-season tournament which begins on Feb. 18.

In 5A basketball, the Box Elder Bees girls team is ranked #10 with an overall record of 10-8 while the boys team is ranked #11 with an overall record of 12-6. In 1A basketball, the Rich Rebels girls team is ranked #9 with an overall record of 9-8 and the boys team is ranked #16 with a record of 6-9.

In games scheduled this week, perhaps the biggest showdown in boys basketball will take place Wednesday in Millville as Ridgeline hosts Green Canyon. The Wolves will be playing for a chance at being on top of Region 11 standings.

Region 11 Girls Basketball RPI Rankings as of Feb. 7, 2021

1-Ridgeline (19-1, 7-0)

3-Sky View (12-8, 4-3)

5-Green Canyon (10-7, 4-3)

6-Mountain Crest (12-7, 5-2)

11-Bear River (4-14, 1-6)

13-Logan (0-18, 0-7)

Region 11 Boys Basketball RPI Rankings as of Feb. 7, 2021

3-Ridgeline (15-5, 7-1)

4-Sky View (12-7, 4-4)

5-Green Canyon (12-8, 6-2)

10-Logan (7-13, 3-5)

12-Bear River (6-13, 2-6)

13-Mountain Crest (3-14, 2-4)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – FEB. 7 – 12, 2021

Monday, Feb. 7

West Side at Aberdeen girls basketball at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Cache Valley Media Group Region 11 Girls Basketball Game of the Week: Sky View vs Bear River girls basketball at 7 p.m. The game will be video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily with “Hurricane” John Newbold calling the play by play.

Mountain Crest vs Ridgeline girls basketball at 7 p.m.

Logan vs Green Canyon girls basketball at 7 p.m.

West Side at Aberdeen boys basketball at 7 p.m.

Bear Lake vs Soda Springs boys basketball at 7 p.m.

Box Elder vs Bonneville girls basketball at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Ridgeline vs Green Canyon boys basketball at 7 p.m. The broadcast will be on 104.5 The Ranch, 100.9 Lite FM and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with Dave Simmons and “The Patriot” Nick Zollinger on the call.

Sky View vs Mountain Crest boys basketball at 7 p.m. The broadcast will be on 106.9 The FAN, 107.7 KLZX and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with “Hurricane” John Newbold on the call.

Logan vs Bear River boys basketball at 7 p.m. The Logan Grizzlies broadcast will be on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with Al Lewis on the call. The Bear River Bears broadcast will be on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with Rod Zundel on the call.

Box Elder vs Bonneville boys basketball at 7 p.m.

Preston at Blackfoot boys basketball at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Rich vs Mount Vernon boys basketball at 6 p.m.

Bear River vs Logan girls basketball at 7 p.m.

Mountain Crest vs Sky View girls basketball at 7 p.m.

Ridgeline vs Green Canyon girls basketball at 7 p.m.

Bear Lake at Aberdeen boys basketball at 7 p.m.

Malad at Soda Springs at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Rich vs Altamont girls basketball at 5:30 p.m.

Bear River vs Ridgeline boys basketball at 7 p.m. The Bear River Bears broadcast will be on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with Rod Zundel on the call. The Ridgeline Riverhawks broadcast will be on 104.5 The Ranch in Cache Valley and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with Dave Simmons and “The Patriot” Nick Zollinger on the call.

Logan vs Sky View boys basketball at 7 p.m. The broadcast will be on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, 106.9 The FAN and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with Al Lewis on the call.

Mountain Crest vs Green Canyon boys basketball at 7 p.m. The broadcast will be on 107.7 KLZX, 100.9 Lite FM and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with AJ Knight and John Olsen on the call.

Box Elder vs Bountiful boys basketball at 7 p.m.

Preston at Burley boys basketball at 7:30 p.m.